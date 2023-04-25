Blackpool bus driver under investigation after grabbing boy by the neck in viral video

The incident happened onboard Blackpool Transport service 11 (Lytham to Blackpool town centre) last week and footage has been circulating on social media.

A 14-year-old boy was reportedly told to exit the bus but refused, prompting a confrontation between the youngster and the driver.

Security guards – hired by Blackpool Council in response to an increase in anti-social behaviour around the town centre – intervened and pulled the two apart.

Blackpool Transport said the incident was reported to Lancashire Police and an investigation is now under way.

A spokesperson for Blackpool Transport said: “We are aware of an incident that has been filmed and posted on social media.

"At this time, we are working closely with Lancashire Police and conducting our own internal investigation into the matter.

"We will continue to work with the relevant authorities to ensure the matter is resolved. We will not be commenting any further.”

Lancashire Police said no action has been taking against the driver at this stage but an investigation is under way.

Inspector Jon Campbell-Smith, of Blackpool Police, said: “We are aware of an incident involving a youth and a bus driver in Blackpool, which has been circulating on social media.

"We are working with Blackpool Transport and investigations are ongoing.”

What police are doing to combat anti-social behaviour in Blackpool town centre

Inspector Jon Campbell-Smith, of Blackpool Police, said: “Blackpool Police are frequently working with Blackpool Transport, Blackpool Council and their Public Protection Teams to combat anti-social behaviour on Blackpool buses and in the town centre.

"As well as holding frequent meetings to discuss any issues, we have organised prevention activities and will continue to do so into the summer months.

“We are also in the process of running plain-clothed operations on Blackpool buses and within the town centre, assessing any spikes in anti-social behaviour, and allocating patrols accordingly.

“I encourage everyone to make use of our many reporting tools, so we can respond to any issues.