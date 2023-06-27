Police were called to the scene in Lytham Road where a car crashed into a double decker pulled up at a stop near Armfield Academy at around 3.39pm.

The driver then scraped the car alongside the bus – losing a wheel – before the car came screeching to a halt.

He fled the scene on foot but didn’t make it far before being arrested in nearby Boscome Road.

A 49-year-old man was arrested after a crash involving a car and a bus in Lytham Road, Blackpool on Monday afternoon (June 26)

Lancashire Police said a 49-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit through drink or drugs. He remains in custody.

The bus was the No. 11 service from Lytham to Blackpool town centre and was busy carrying school children at the time.

A number of children suffered minor injuries after being thrown from their seats. The bus driver was not injured but was said to be in a state of shock at the scene.

Samantha Bodenham said: “My daughter was on this bus coming back from school. The force from the crash forced her forward and she smashed her head on the seat in front of her.

"She's in pain and off to doctor's this morning.”

The bus driver was praised for the way he handled the incident with his passengers reporting that he made every effort to ensure those onboard were safe.

“The bus driver was incredible,” said one mum who was on the bus with her young daughter.

“He made sure everyone was OK as soon as he realised what had happened and kept checking on everyone whilst waiting for the police.

"He was in shock, bless him, but he handled it so well.

"There was also a kind lady who I think lived close by and had seen what had happened. She was giving ice pops out to the children to try and calm them down.”

Police statement

A police spokesman said: “We were called at 3.39pm to the junction of Horncliffe Road and Lytham Road, Blackpool, to a report of a road traffic collision.

“Officers attended and found that a car and bus had been in collision.

“A 49-year-old man was arrested a short time later on Boscombe Road on suspicion of driving while unfit through drink or drugs.