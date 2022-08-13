Blackpool B&Q assaults leave two men injured as police issue CCTV appeal

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers want to identify the man pictured in connection with a theft and two serious assaults at B&Q off Preston New Road at 1.30pm on Thursday, August 11.

One man was left with injuries to his ribs, while a second suffered a shoulder and rib injury.

A police spokesman said: “We need your help identifying this man.

Police want to speak to this man in connection with a theft and serious assault which took place at the B & Q store in Hallam Way, Blackpool, at 1.30pm on Thursday, August 11

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...