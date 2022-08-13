Blackpool B&Q assaults leave two men injured as police issue CCTV appeal

Police want to speak to a man pictured on CCTV after two people were assaulted at B&Q in Blackpool.

By Matthew Calderbank
Saturday, 13th August 2022, 4:00 pm
Updated Saturday, 13th August 2022, 4:10 pm

Officers want to identify the man pictured in connection with a theft and two serious assaults at B&Q off Preston New Road at 1.30pm on Thursday, August 11.

One man was left with injuries to his ribs, while a second suffered a shoulder and rib injury.

A police spokesman said: “We need your help identifying this man.

Police want to speak to this man in connection with a theft and serious assault which took place at the B & Q store in Hallam Way, Blackpool, at 1.30pm on Thursday, August 11

"If you see or recognise the man pictured please email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log 749 of August 11, 2022.”