Blackpool Magistates Court

Mark Rushton had one ban imposed for storming the directors box at Blackpool FC during the stormy ownership if the club by Owen Oyston.

The 31 -year-old, of Riversway, Blackpool, admitted drunken behaviour on Henry Street on July 9.

Blackpool Magistrates heard how police intervened when they saw Rushton argue with door staff at Marvins Bar.

Rushton was agitated and waving his arms around and was arrested.

His lawyer Brett Chappell told the court that Rushton felt that he was being targeted by one particular police officer .

He said: "He was received bruising to his body and face and has submitted a complaint but that is a separate issue."

Rushton must pay £254 in fines and costs .