Blackpool baby murder trial: jury is discharged by judge

Jurors in the case of a dad accused of murdering his baby daughter have been discharged one day into the proceedings.

Four-month old Willow Lee died on Sunday, December 6, three days after she was found with a serious brain injury at her home on Onslow Road in Layton, Blackpool.

Willow’s father Jordan Lee, 28, of Onslow Road, denies her murder.

Layton dad denies murdering four-month-old baby Willow Lee

Willow Lee

ordered the jury to be discharged.

