Blackpool baby murder trial: jury is discharged by judge
Jurors in the case of a dad accused of murdering his baby daughter have been discharged one day into the proceedings.
Tuesday, 20th July 2021, 12:30 pm
Four-month old Willow Lee died on Sunday, December 6, three days after she was found with a serious brain injury at her home on Onslow Road in Layton, Blackpool.
Willow’s father Jordan Lee, 28, of Onslow Road, denies her murder.
ordered the jury to be discharged.
(proceeding)
