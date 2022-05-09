Martin Samuel Ollerenshaw admitted his second set of pornography charges – some involving the most extreme material – when he appeared at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

District Judge Roger Lowe heard how three years ago Ollerenshaw had been out on a sexual harm prevention order after being found in possession of child pornography.

As a result Ollerenshaw, 33, of Linden Place, Bispham, was subjected to checks by police.

Blackpool Magistrates Court

They went to his home in June last year and found pornography downloaded onto a laptop.

He showed police a mobile phone he had hidden under a bed which also had illicit material on it.

One download included images of sexual activity with a dog.

Ollerenshaw admitted possessing the material and five offences of breaching his sexual harm prevention order.

They involved the use of software designed to cover up and erase his activity.

He told police: "You are dealing with a porn addict. They all get blurred into one and my decision making goes."