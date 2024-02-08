News you can trust since 1873
Bispham funeral director David Potts appears in Blackburn Magistrates' Court charged with sexual assault

By Sean Gleaves
Published 8th Feb 2024, 19:10 GMT
Updated 8th Feb 2024, 19:12 GMT
A funeral director from Bispham has appeared in court after being charged with two counts of sexual assault.

David Potts, a funeral director at Layton Funeral Directors, was charged with two counts of sexual assault against a man.

The assaults are said to have occurred on January 1, 2023 as well as March 22, 2023.

David Potts worked at Layton Funeral Directors (Credit: Google)David Potts worked at Layton Funeral Directors (Credit: Google)
The 56-year-old, of Devonshire Road, Bispham, pleaded not guilty when he appeared at Blackburn Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

He is next due to appear at Preston Crown Court on October 3.

A spokesperson for Dignity Funerals said: "We are committed to the highest standards of personal and professional conduct in all aspects of our business.

"All colleagues are expected to adhere to these standards and act with honesty, integrity and respect at all times.

"We are aware of the serious allegations made against Mr Potts and have followed our usual robust disciplinary processes when considering this matter.

"As a responsible employer we cannot publicly comment on the detail of individual cases or the outcome of these processes."

