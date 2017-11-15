Beaver mascot goes missing on day-trip to Blackpool

A Manchester-based scout group is appealing for help after it lost its beaver mascot "Justin Beaver" on an outing to Blackpool.

Beavers from the 6th Ashtons Tuesday group enjoyed a trip to the Sandcastle last weekend.

The mascot was locked away in a locker while the scouts were swimming but was nowhere to be found when the youngsters returned from the pool.

A spokesman for the scout group said: "[Our] beaver mascot "Justin Beaver" was taken on a trip over the weekend to Blackpool.

"He was put in a locker for safe keeping in the Sandcastle whilst our Beaver of the week went off swimming.

"We have rung the sandcastle. but Justin is no where to be seen.

"We are all very sad that Justin has gone awol and would really love to have him back where he belongs at 6th Ashton. #bringbackjustinbeaver."

Anyone with information should contact the group directly via Facebook @6thasg