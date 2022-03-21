Banned driver borrowed car from friend
A Lytham man was banned from the road when he borrowed a friend's vehicle.
Blackpool Magistrates heard how Aaron Clarkson made the foolish decision in order to try and secure a joiner's job .
However, he was seen at the wheel by police.
Officers followed his car but lost him after a time. However, later on he was spotted by the partolling police officers walking down the street and was arrested.
Clarkson admitted disqualified driving and driving without insurance. He told police officers he had borrowed the car in a bid to secure a job as a joiner, the court was told.
Prosecutor Malcolm Isherwood told magistrates that Clarkson failed to attend an earlier hearing of his case as he had been working in Dubai.
Clarkson who was said to be earning £500 a week was sentenced to a four week curfew and a six month driving ban. He must pay £180 costs.