Banned driver borrowed car from friend

Blackpool Magistrates heard how Aaron Clarkson made the foolish decision in order to try and secure a joiner's job .

However, he was seen at the wheel by police.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool Magistrates Court

Officers followed his car but lost him after a time. However, later on he was spotted by the partolling police officers walking down the street and was arrested.

Clarkson admitted disqualified driving and driving without insurance. He told police officers he had borrowed the car in a bid to secure a job as a joiner, the court was told.

Prosecutor Malcolm Isherwood told magistrates that Clarkson failed to attend an earlier hearing of his case as he had been working in Dubai.