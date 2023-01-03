Bamber Bridge got 2023 off to a winning start with a 2-1 victory at The Sir Tom Finney Stadium against their Yorkshire rivals to climb to 4th place in the Northern Premier League.

But their hard-earned victory was soured by an alleged incident of racism directed at Brig’s 37-year-old defender Nathan Pond.

Pond, from Preston, took to Twitter after the game to express his shock and disappointment at the man’s behaviour.

He tweeted: “The year 2023 and still getting racial abuse from a fan. Learnt my lesson and didn’t go in after him this time.

“He admitted and the ref evicted him. Funny thing is that he was with his son great example that.”

Club statement

After the match, Bamber Bridge issued the following statement and confirmed they will be making a formal complaint to the FA.

Nathan Pond (photo: Ruth Hornby)

The club has not said whether the alleged abuse was from a Bamber Bridge or Guiseley supporter.

The club’s spokesperson said: “The club are hugely disappointed to announce that at today’s fixture against Guiseley AFC, there was a serious allegation of racism by a spectator, aimed at Bamber Bridge player Nathan Pond during the game.

"The individual involved was ejected following the incident.

"Bamber Bridge Football Club will absolutely not stand for racial abuse within our ground!

"We are an inclusive and family friendly club and this is not welcome anywhere within football. Not ever!

"We will stand with Nathan Pond and support him as appropriate and will be making a formal complaint to the FA.

"The time for change and action is now, football is a game for all.

"We applaud the actions of today of our player Nathan Pond, the match official and our manager Jamie Milligan.

"We can’t believe it needs saying again in 2023… THERE IS NO ROOM (AND NEVER WILL BE) FOR RACISM "

Pond, from Preston, joined Bamber Bridge FC in 2021. He began his career with Northern Premier League side Lancaster City in 2003 before moving to Fleetwood Town later that year.