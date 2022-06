Blackpool Magistrates Court

Blackpool Magistrates Court heard police spotted the man on Hornby Road in Blackpool at 4am on May 26.

When officers approached Bilal Bouras, he ran off and a large kitchen knife fell from his clothing.

Bouras, 19, of South King Street, Blackpool, admitted having the knife in public.

Magistrates heard he had gone to the aid of a friend who feared he was going to be attacked.