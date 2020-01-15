'Axe-wielding' Blackpool man arrested following Highfield Road assault

Have your say

A man in his 30s was hospitalised with facial injuries after allegedly being attacked by the man in an earlier assault.



A 31-year-old man from Blackpool has been arrested after he was allegedly spotted carrying an axe on Highfield Road in Blackpool.

The man was allegedly spotted carrying an axe on Highfield Road in Blackpool. (Credit: JPress)

It is also believed the man was involved in an earlier incident involving a man in his 30s.

The man was taken to hospital for treatment for facial injuries.

Police were called to the scene at around 9.35am on Tuesday (January 14).

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: "We were called around 9.35am today (Tuesday, January 14) to reports a man was seen carrying an axe on Highfield Road, Blackpool.

"Officers attended with it alleged the man had been involved in an earlier assault involving a man in his 30s, who was taken to hospital for treatment for facial injuries.

"A 31-year-old man from Blackpool was arrested on suspicion of assault, affray and possession of an offensive weapon and is in custody."

Lancashire Constabulary confirmed today (January 15) that the man who was arrested remains in custody.