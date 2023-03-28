News you can trust since 1873
Arson investigation underway after two cars deliberately set on fire in St Annes

An arson investigation has been launched after two cars were deliberately set on fire in St Annes.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 28th Mar 2023, 13:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 13:32 BST

A Nissan Qashqai was set on fire in Orchard Road, close to The Gables, at around 11pm on Saturday (March 27).

On Monday (March 27), police were called after a second Nissan Qashqai was set alight in the same area.

The vehicles belong to the same owners, police said.

Two cars were deliberately set on fire in Orchard Road, close to The Gables (Credit: Google)
DCon Rajnita Bhullar, of Blackpool CID, said: “We are appealing for information following a double arson attack in St Annes.

“The owners have no idea why they have been targeted or who would do this.

“We are appealing for any information, CCTV or dashboard mounted camera footage to help us capture the offenders.”

Anyone with information that may help police should call 101 or email [email protected], quoting log number 1672 of March 25.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.