Emergency services were called after the front door of a property in Kendal Avenue was set on fire at approximately 11pm on Tuesday, May 17.

All of the occupants of the home managed to escape the incident physically unharmed.

“We are now asking for anybody with information or anybody who saw anyone acting suspiciously in or around the area on that evening to get in touch,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

The front door of a house was deliberately set on fire in Kendal Avenue, Blackpool (Credit: Google)