Arrest made after pensioner suffers facial injuries in Fleetwood doorstep attack
A man has been arrested after a pensioner suffered facial injuries when he was attacked on his doorstep in Fleetwood.
and live on Freeview channel 276
A man in his late 70s was attacked after answering a knock on his front door in Maple Avenue at around 10.15pm on Saturday (January 13).
The victim suffered facial injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.
He has since been discharged.
A 25-year-old man, from Blackpool, was later arrested on suspicion of assault and attempted burglary.
He remained in custody for questioning on Tuesday (January 16).
Lancashire Police said inquiries were continuing.
Anyone with information should call 101 or email [email protected], quoting log number 1392 of January 13, 2024.
You can also contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.