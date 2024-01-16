A man has been arrested after a pensioner suffered facial injuries when he was attacked on his doorstep in Fleetwood.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man in his late 70s was attacked after answering a knock on his front door in Maple Avenue at around 10.15pm on Saturday (January 13).

The victim suffered facial injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

He has since been discharged.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The man - in his late 70s - was attacked after answering a knock on his front door in Fleetwood (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 25-year-old man, from Blackpool, was later arrested on suspicion of assault and attempted burglary.

He remained in custody for questioning on Tuesday (January 16).

Lancashire Police said inquiries were continuing.

Anyone with information should call 101 or email [email protected], quoting log number 1392 of January 13, 2024.