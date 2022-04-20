Arrest made after man beaten and robbed in Blackpool but second suspect sought by police

A man in his 30s was confronted by two men close to Walkabout in Queen Street in the early hours of Tuesday, March 29.

The pair threatened the man before repeatedly punching and kicking him in an alleyway in Abingdon Street.

The thugs then snatched his Rolex watch as well as a gold chain and a mobile phone.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detectives later released CCTV images of two men they wanted to speak to following the attack.

On Monday (April 19), police confirmed a 21-year-old man from Blackpool was arrested on suspicion of robbery.

“He was later released under investigation pending further enquiries,” a spokesman for Lancashire police added.

Officers also released CCTV images of another man they wanted to identify as part of their enquiries.

Do you recognise this man? Police want to speak to him following a robbery in Blackpool. (Credit: Lancashire Police)