Arrest made after man beaten and robbed in Blackpool but second suspect sought by police

A man in his 30s was confronted by two men close to Walkabout in Queen Street in the early hours of Tuesday, March 29.
The pair threatened the man before repeatedly punching and kicking him in an alleyway in Abingdon Street.
The thugs then snatched his Rolex watch as well as a gold chain and a mobile phone.
Detectives later released CCTV images of two men they wanted to speak to following the attack.
On Monday (April 19), police confirmed a 21-year-old man from Blackpool was arrested on suspicion of robbery.
“He was later released under investigation pending further enquiries,” a spokesman for Lancashire police added.
Officers also released CCTV images of another man they wanted to identify as part of their enquiries.
Anyone who recognises the man should call 101 or email [email protected], quoting log number 0137 of March 29.