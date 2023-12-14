Police have arrested a teenager as they carry out an extensive investigation into reports two Blackpool councillors were attacked in a park – with one left with a broken rib.

Blackpool Police said an 18-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of assault and has been released on bail while officers continue with their investigation.

Councillors Danny and Michele Scott, who represent Warbreck ward for the Conservatives, said they were attacked on Friday at around 4.30pm in Gynn Gardens, North Shore, where they were responding to a resident’s inquiry when they were confronted.

Coun Danny Scott reportedly suffered a fractured rib and head and facial injuries, while his wife Michele was allegedly spat at and had her mobile phone snatched.

A spokesperson for Blackpool Police said: “Around 4.30pm on Friday (December 8) we received a report a man and woman had been assaulted in Gynn Gardens.

“Police attended the scene and spoke with both victims, who had suffered injuries.

“Following extensive enquiries, we arrested a man in connection with the incident on Monday (December 11).

“The 18-year-old man from Blackpool was arrested on suspicion of assault. He has now been conditionally bailed, whilst we continue with our inquiries.