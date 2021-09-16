Armed police scrambled and youngsters locked inside classrooms after intruders burst into Blackpool school to threaten staff and pupils

Youngsters at Unity Academy, an all-through school in Warbreck Hill Road for both primary and secondary-aged children, were kept in class and doors locked after the two lads got inside at around 10.35am today.

Headteacher Stephen Cooke said the incident lasted around 20 minutes - with no pupils hurt and the majority unaware anything was even happening.

He said: "The situation was brought to a calm resolution with the support of both Unity staff and police officers.

"The normal running of the school day was not affected."

Parents were alerted to the incident, added Mr Cooke, who thanked his staff and the police but said he couldn't comment further "due to ongoing police involvement."

Three years ago, the nearby Westminster Primary Academy was also forced into lockdown when a gunman wandered through Cromwell Road.

Both Westminster, in Claremont Road, and Unity are run by the Fylde Coast Academy Trust (FCAT).

Spokesman John Topping said the lads are believed to have scaled a fence before getting into the school and into a "small corridor".

He said staff dialled 999 and challenged the pair, who were unable to get any farther.

Two ceiling tiles were damaged, he said, while he said senior teachers would now be looking to fit more magnetic locks - which require fobs to open - to further bolster security.

"All FCAT schools have a robust security policy in place," he said, with staff taking part in regular drills.

Lancashire Police said two boys, aged 15 and 13, were arrested on suspicion of public order offences.

The 15-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of criminal damage.

"It was reported two boys had entered the school, running around and making threats to students and staff," the force said.

"No pupils were injured during the incident."