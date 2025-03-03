Armed police were deployed to Lytham after a group in a car pointed a gun out of a window and took aim at crowds on the seafront.

The alarming incident happened on East Beach at around 4.12pm yesterday and was reported to 999.

Lancashire Police said a group of men and women in their 20s were travelling in a car, when one of them reportedly rolled down a window and brandished a gun. The firearm was allegedly pointed at other motorists and frightened pedestrians on the seafront.

Armed officers at the scene in Lytham on Saturday afternoon (March 1) | Submittee

Armed officers responded and quickly located the vehicle in Station Road. The occupants of the car were searched and the firearm was found to be a a BB gun.

The group, including a number of men and women, were given conduct warnings under Section 59 of the Police Reform Act (Vehicles used in manner causing alarm, distress or annoyance).

A police spokesperson said: “We were called to Lytham Promenade at 4.12pm on Saturday (March 1) following reports a firearm had been brandished out of the window of a car.

“Officers attended and located the vehicle. Following a search, it transpired that the items seen was a BB gun and there was no wider threat to the public.

“The occupants of the vehicle were given conduct warnings under Section 59 of the Police Reform Act.”