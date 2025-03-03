Armed police flood Lytham after group armed with BB gun aim weapon at crowds on seafront
The alarming incident happened on East Beach at around 4.12pm yesterday and was reported to 999.
Lancashire Police said a group of men and women in their 20s were travelling in a car, when one of them reportedly rolled down a window and brandished a gun. The firearm was allegedly pointed at other motorists and frightened pedestrians on the seafront.
Armed officers responded and quickly located the vehicle in Station Road. The occupants of the car were searched and the firearm was found to be a a BB gun.
The group, including a number of men and women, were given conduct warnings under Section 59 of the Police Reform Act (Vehicles used in manner causing alarm, distress or annoyance).
A police spokesperson said: “We were called to Lytham Promenade at 4.12pm on Saturday (March 1) following reports a firearm had been brandished out of the window of a car.
“Officers attended and located the vehicle. Following a search, it transpired that the items seen was a BB gun and there was no wider threat to the public.
“The occupants of the vehicle were given conduct warnings under Section 59 of the Police Reform Act.”