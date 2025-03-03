Armed police flood Lytham after group armed with BB gun aim weapon at crowds on seafront

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 3rd Mar 2025, 14:50 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Armed police were deployed to Lytham after a group in a car pointed a gun out of a window and took aim at crowds on the seafront.

The alarming incident happened on East Beach at around 4.12pm yesterday and was reported to 999.

Lancashire Police said a group of men and women in their 20s were travelling in a car, when one of them reportedly rolled down a window and brandished a gun. The firearm was allegedly pointed at other motorists and frightened pedestrians on the seafront.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Join our WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Armed officers at the scene in Lytham on Saturday afternoon (March 1)Armed officers at the scene in Lytham on Saturday afternoon (March 1)
Armed officers at the scene in Lytham on Saturday afternoon (March 1) | Submittee

Armed officers responded and quickly located the vehicle in Station Road. The occupants of the car were searched and the firearm was found to be a a BB gun.

The group, including a number of men and women, were given conduct warnings under Section 59 of the Police Reform Act (Vehicles used in manner causing alarm, distress or annoyance).

Sign up for our Blackpool Gazette newsletter - essential Blackpool news everyday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The occupants of the car were given conduct warnings under Section 59 of the Police Reform ActThe occupants of the car were given conduct warnings under Section 59 of the Police Reform Act
The occupants of the car were given conduct warnings under Section 59 of the Police Reform Act | Submitted

A police spokesperson said: “We were called to Lytham Promenade at 4.12pm on Saturday (March 1) following reports a firearm had been brandished out of the window of a car.

“Officers attended and located the vehicle. Following a search, it transpired that the items seen was a BB gun and there was no wider threat to the public.

“The occupants of the vehicle were given conduct warnings under Section 59 of the Police Reform Act.”

Related topics:LythamLancashire Police
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice