Armed police were called out to alleged reports a man was in the street with a handgun.

Armed police on Waterloo Road Bridge, Blackpool responding to reports of man on loose with handgun -Picture and video credit Dan Mark

Footage and pictures have emerged of armed office patrolling Waterloo Road Bridge in South Shore yesterday morning.

Officers were allegedly responding to reports a man was in the bridge with a handgun shortly after 9.30am.

One resident said: “Armed police on Waterloo Road Bridge shortly after 9.30am on Saturday. Reports of a male with hand gun and a male arrested.”

A Lancashire Police spokesman said; “You may have seen some police activity in the Waterloo Road area this morning and we wanted to let you know what has happened.

“At shortly before 9.30am we received a report that a man had been seen with what appeared to be a handgun.

“Officers, including armed officers, immediately attended the area and after enquiries a 28-year-old man was located and arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm.