The images show the shocking scale of rubbish left from Appleby Horse Fair after 40,000 people gathered for Europe’s largest Gypsy and travellers' event.

Plastic bottles, camping seats and skips littered the temporary campsite after hundreds of caravans moved off yesterday (June 12).

During the event section 60 and 60AA orders were imposed by police following an incident on Saturday (June 11), which later saw two men arrested.

Police arrested a 37-year-old man and a 24-year old man on suspicion of a violent disorder.

Detectives investigating the incident in Battlebarrow in Appleby are now appealing for witnesses and people in the vicinity at the time to come forward.

Chief Superintendent Matt Kennerley said: “Expert officers are actively reviewing CCTV footage with the aim of identifying offenders and making further arrests.

“A number of weapons, including sticks and bats of various types, as well as bladed weapons have also been seized by officers.

“There is no place at Appleby for those who travel here intent on disorder and violence – and that is a message which comes not just from the police but the local, settled community and the overwhelming majority of the Gypsy and Traveller community.”

The traditional event - which sees members of the gypsy, Roma and travelling communities gather - usually takes place at the start of June.

Aerial view of the travellers campsite on the outskirts of Appleby-in-Westmorland, Cumbria. June 9, 2022.

Local residents begin to clear up rubbish left by travellers after the weekends Appleby Horse Fair in Appleby-in-Westmorland, Cumbria. June 13 2022

Rubbish left by travellers after the weekends Appleby Horse Fair in Appleby-in-Westmorland, Cumbria. June 10 2022.

Rubbish left by travellers after the weekends Appleby Horse Fair in Appleby-in-Westmorland, Cumbria. June 10 2022.