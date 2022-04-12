Appeal to trace owner of bike believed to have been stolen from Blackpool

An orange pedal bike was found after Greater Manchester Police made an arrest on Tuesday (April 12).

Police believed the bike may have been stolen from Blackpool.

An appeal was later launched by officers in an attempt to find its owner.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The frame number of the bike is IOR6100147,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

Anyone who can prove ownership can call 0161 856 0120 or 101, quoting reference 2247/22.