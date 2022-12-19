News you can trust since 1873
Appeal launched to find a man wanted for assault and making threats to kill in Blackpool

Lancashire Police are asking for the public’s help to find a man wanted in Blackpool.

By Aimee Seddon
6 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 19th Dec 2022, 7:27am

Jamie Bentley, 31, of Norcliffe Road, Blackpool, is wanted for offences of section 47 assault and making threats to kill in the resort on December 10.

He is described as being 5ft 11, of proportionate build, with brown eyes and tattoos on his neck and arms.

Bentley has a Midlands accent, with him having links to Derbyshire and Nottingham as well as Blackpool.

Have you seen Jamie Bentley, 31, who is wanted for two offences in Blackpool?
Any sightings of Bentley or information about his whereabouts, email [email protected] or call 101 – quoting log 1618 of December 10, 2022.

