Appeal launched to find a man wanted for assault and making threats to kill in Blackpool

Jamie Bentley, 31, of Norcliffe Road, Blackpool, is wanted for offences of section 47 assault and making threats to kill in the resort on December 10.

He is described as being 5ft 11, of proportionate build, with brown eyes and tattoos on his neck and arms.

Bentley has a Midlands accent, with him having links to Derbyshire and Nottingham as well as Blackpool.

Have you seen Jamie Bentley, 31, who is wanted for two offences in Blackpool?