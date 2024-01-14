Lancashire Police ask for public's help after elderly man was assaulted at his front doorstep in Fleetwood
Lancashire Police are asking for the public's help after an elderly man was assaulted in Fleetwood.
Lancashire Police were called to an address in Maple Avenue following a report of an assault which occurred last night (Saturday, January 13) at around 10:15 pm.
Officers found that a man, aged in his late 70s, had been assaulted on his doorstep after answering a knock on his front door.
The victim suffered facial injuries - pictured above with his consent - and was taken to hospital for treatment. He has since been discharged.
Lancashire Police are now appealing for witnesses and anyone in the area around the time who might have seen something suspicious, to contact them.
Did you see anyone going in the direction of Maple Avenue around 10:15pm or leaving the area?
Please contact 101, quoting log 1392 of 13th January 2024, or email [email protected]