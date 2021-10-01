Appeal by police over street robberies in Blackpool

Police in Blackpool want to speak to these individuals about robberies in the resort

Police want to speak to them in connection with a series of robberies in Blackpool, which happened between 5pm and 8pm yesterday (September 30) between the town centre and Claremont areas.

The robberies involved a group of people who have approached and threatened a number of victims before stealing property.

Two people have been arrested in connection with the offence.

A 16-year-old boy from Preston has been arrested on suspicion of possessing a knife/ bladed article, and a 19-year-old man from Blackpool has been arrested on suspicion of affray. They both remain in custody at this time.

Detectives are now appealing for witnesses and anybody else who maybe a victim to come forward.

Det Insp Jamie Lillystone, of Blackpool CID, said: “I know residents will be rightly concerned about these offences and I would like to reassure them that we have increased patrols in the area as a precaution.

“We have a team of detectives investigating these incidents and although we have made two arrests our enquiries are very much ongoing.

“We need to speak to the individuals in the CCTV still in connection with what are extremely serious offences and I would ask anybody who recognises them to get in contact with police as soon as possible.”