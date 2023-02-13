Jack Holland, 26, Matthew Wood, 39, were seen leaving HMP Sudbury at around 7.30pm on Thursday (February 9).

Jack was sentenced for offences including assault, dangerous driving, theft of a motor vehicle, burglary and possession with intent to supply drugs.

The 26-year-old is described as white, 6ft 4ins tall with black hair and of a slim build. He was wearing a dark coloured tracksuit.

Jack Holland, who has links to Lancashire, is wanted by police after absconding from HMP Sudbury in Derbyshire (Credit: Derbyshire Police)

He has links to Lancashire.

Matthew was serving a sentence for robbery, burglary and theft.

He is described as white, 6ft 1ins tall with dark hair and of a medium build. He was wearing a dark coloured tracksuit.

Matthew Wood was serving a sentence for robbery, burglary and theft (Credit: Derbyshire Police)

He has links to West Yorkshire.

“Members of the public are asked not to approach the men and to instead contact us quoting reference number 998 of February 9,” a spokesman for Derbyshire Police.

Anyone with information can call 101 or visit www.derbyshire.police.uk.