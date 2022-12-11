At around 2am today (Sunday, December 11), a couple in their 70s and another man in his 80s were awoken by the sound of somebody breaking into their home in Kingsway.

Two of the residents bravely went to investigate the noise but were assaulted by the intruder who had smashed his way inside.

The man aged in his 80s was taken to hospital with possible fractured bones. The second man and the woman were also treated for cuts from broken glass.

The frightening break-in happened at a home in Kingsway, Ansdell at around 2am on Sunday morning (December 11)

Officers attended and began a search of the area and a man was arrested on suspicion of burglary shortly afterwards.

Police said the suspect was taken to hospital where he is being treated for minor injuries sustained during the incident.

‘Incredibly distressing incident’ for pensioners say police

Det Ch Insp Lee Wilson said: “This was an incredibly distressing incident for the three people in the address, all of whom have been left feeling shaken and upset.

“Nobody should have their home violated in this way, let alone be assaulted and left with potentially serious injuries. We take this type of crime extremely seriously.

“Thankfully the man in his 80s who was assaulted is not thought to be as seriously hurt as first appeared.

“A man is in custody and will be interviewed in due course.

“We are asking anybody with information about this incident to get in touch.

"Perhaps you were driving in the area or returning home from a night out and saw somebody acting suspiciously, or perhaps you have video footage which could help us.”