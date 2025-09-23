Residents have voiced their anger after a home was spray painted with the word ‘paedo’.

The full sentence which is etched on a home on Mount Street in Fleetwood reads: “A dirty f*****g paedo lives here.”

It is not known exactly when the graffiti was sprayed onto the house.

Earlier we reported that a Blackpool paedophile exposed by a vigilante group posing as children online has been spared prison.

Darren Cook, of Spencer Court, Blackpool, was handed a 22 month sentence but this was suspended for two years when he appeared before Recorder Daniel Lister at Preston Crown Court on Friday (September 19).

The court heard how the 36-year-old was arrested after ‘paedophile hunters’ reported his predatory online behaviour to police on September 1 , 2024 .

A member of the group, posing as a 14-year-old girl, said they received sexual communications from Cook, including indecent images and texts on Facebook and WhatsApp. He also asked for nude pictures of the ‘teenager’ who he believed he was talking to.

Cook pleaded guilty to the charges of attempted sexual communication with a child, an attempt to make child watch a sexual act, and an attempt to make or incite a child to engage with sexual activity.

It is unknown if this is linked to the graffiti.

Lancashire Police have been approached for comment on the matter.