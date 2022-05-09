Amputee who went shoplifting after leaving court in her wheelchair is jailed

A woman who went shoplifting after leaving court in her wheelchair has been jailed.

By Julia Bennett
Monday, 9th May 2022, 1:33 pm
Angela Dube, 36, formerly of Greenfinch Court, Blackpool, appeared before Blackpool Magistrates on remand via video link from prison where she is currently being held on other matters.

District Judge Roger Lowe, sitting at Blackpool Magistrates Court, jailed her for 21 days.

The court heard Dube admitted stealing £380 worth of spirits from ASDA supermarket in Fleetwood.

Blackpool Magistrates Court

Police were called when she became agitated with staff at the store who had stopped her from leaving.

Dube’s lawyer Patrick Nelligan said: "She has undergone a leg amputation and is confined to a wheelchair.

"Her boyfriend is in a similar state."