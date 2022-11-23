Police believe the men are among the ‘middle management’ of a Blackpool drugs gang that has allegedly conspired to supplied the Class A and B drugs across the resort between March and November this year.

On Tuesday (November 22), the four accused appeared at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court.

They are:

- Corben Morgan, 18, of Gorton Street, Blackpool

- Jay J McLachlan, 19, of Easington Crescent, Blackpool

- Christen Astin, 34, of Sherborne Road, Blackpool

- Harold Phillips, 34, of Bibby Drive, Staining

They are all charged with conspiracy to supply crack cocaine, heroin and cannabis.

Blackpool Magistrates ruled that the cases must be dealt with at Preston Crown Court where the men will appear on Monday, December 20.