Albanian men deported for running £1 million cannabis farm in Blackpool

Frrok Zefi, 42, and Aldi Gjetani, 27, were arrested for production of cannabis and immigration offences after police raided their secret drugs farm in Coronation Street in September.

Police said the building, at the junction of Hull Street, was heavily fortified when officers carried out the drugs warrant following a community tip-off.

But after forcing their way inside, police found a sophisticated set-up with around 950 cannabis plants and thousands of pounds worth of growing equipment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After forcing their way inside, police found a sophisticated cannabis set-up with around 950 plants and thousands of pounds worth of growing equipment

Lancashire Police said the street value of the grow had been estimated at around £950,000 or £1,000 per plant.

On September 13, the Albanian pair were arrested and the building placed under a prohibition order by Blackpool Council due to the electrical connections posing a "significant fire risk".

The pair had been living inside the building whilst overseeing the grow, with their sleeping quarters found in a cramped room with no windows or ventilation.

Electricity Northwest engineers were called to make the building safe after the men illegally connected the electrics to the mains supply in Hull Road, around the corner.

Police said the building, at the junction of Hull Street and Coronation Street, was heavily fortified when officers carried out the drugs warrant following a community tip-off on September 13, 2021. Pic: Google

The mains supply had to be disconnected whilst it was fixed, leaving one side of Hull Road without power for hours.

Zefi and Gjetani were sentenced to two years in prison for production of cannabis when they appeared at Preston Crown Court on October 20.

The pair were also handed a Section 32 UK Borders Act notice, which means they face automatic deportation to Albania for their crimes.

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.

Lancashire Police said the street value of the grow had been estimated at around £950,000 or £1,000 per plant