Albanian men deported for running £1 million cannabis farm in Blackpool
A pair of Albanian men will be deported from the UK after they were convicted of running a cannabis farm worth nearly £1million in Blackpool.
Frrok Zefi, 42, and Aldi Gjetani, 27, were arrested for production of cannabis and immigration offences after police raided their secret drugs farm in Coronation Street in September.
Police said the building, at the junction of Hull Street, was heavily fortified when officers carried out the drugs warrant following a community tip-off.
But after forcing their way inside, police found a sophisticated set-up with around 950 cannabis plants and thousands of pounds worth of growing equipment.
Lancashire Police said the street value of the grow had been estimated at around £950,000 or £1,000 per plant.
On September 13, the Albanian pair were arrested and the building placed under a prohibition order by Blackpool Council due to the electrical connections posing a "significant fire risk".
The pair had been living inside the building whilst overseeing the grow, with their sleeping quarters found in a cramped room with no windows or ventilation.
Electricity Northwest engineers were called to make the building safe after the men illegally connected the electrics to the mains supply in Hull Road, around the corner.
The mains supply had to be disconnected whilst it was fixed, leaving one side of Hull Road without power for hours.
Zefi and Gjetani were sentenced to two years in prison for production of cannabis when they appeared at Preston Crown Court on October 20.
The pair were also handed a Section 32 UK Borders Act notice, which means they face automatic deportation to Albania for their crimes.
It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.
For unlimited access to our unrivalled local reporting, you can take out a subscription HERE and help support the work of our dedicated team of reporters.