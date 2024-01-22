News you can trust since 1873
Accrington man jailed after filming himself driving at excessive speeds for social media

An Accrington man has been jailed after filming himself driving at excessive speeds for social media.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 22nd Jan 2024, 12:53 GMT
Updated 22nd Jan 2024, 13:17 GMT
An investigation was launched after a member of the public reported Umar Gul's videos after spotting them on social media.

In one clip shared by Lancashire Police, Gul claims to reach speeds of up to 150pmh while racing another car.

Umar Gul's claims to reach speeds of up to 150pmh in one video (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Umar Gul's claims to reach speeds of up to 150pmh in one video (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Officers compiled a dossier of evidence against Gul which included more videos of him driving dangerously in cars like a Nissan GTR and a BMW M135i.

The 24-year-old, of Crossland Street, Accrington, subsequently pleaded guilty to five counts of dangerous driving at court.

He was jailed for 16 months and will have to complete an extended retest on his release.

The 24-year-old was jailed for 16 months and will have to complete an extended retest on his release (Credit: Lancashire Police)
The 24-year-old was jailed for 16 months and will have to complete an extended retest on his release (Credit: Lancashire Police)

PC Simon Grounds, of the Road Crime Team, said: "Umar Gul put both himself and others at risk through his dangerous driving and I welcome this custodial sentence.

"As well as proactively targeting dangerous driving on our roads we welcome reports from members of the public through our Operation Snap and, as this case shows, we will act on those reports and look to put people before the courts."

You can report dangerous driving to police through Op Snap by clicking HERE.

