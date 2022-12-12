Tom Culshaw, 28, has been described as: “A loving father, son, brother, uncle and friend to so many."

A tribute from Tom’s family said he was: the absolute life and soul of every part of his life. Words will never describe how much Tom will be missed.”

Tom, from Great Harwood, died after a BMW 118 had collided with a tree on Royds Avenue, Accrington at around 10:05pm on Saturday (Dec 10, 2022.

Emergency services attended and found a man with multiple injuries.

On Sunday (December 11), Lancashire Police confirmed that the casualty – a man from Accrington – was pronounced dead shortly after the crash.Two people – a man aged 24 and from Blackburn and a man aged 42, from Accrington - were arrested at the scene on suspicion of death by dangerous driving. They have both been bailed, pending further enquiries, until March 10th 2023.Two more people have since been arrested. They are a 25-year-old man from Clitheroe, arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and a 41-year-old man from Blackburn, arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.The 25-year-old man remains in custody. The 41-year-old man has since been bailed until March 11th 2023.

