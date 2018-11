Have your say

The driver of a 4x4 car is set to be summoned to court after being stopped by police for doing more than 100mph on a Lancashire motorway.

The driver of the grey Peugeot was stopped on the M55 this morning.

And when asked by police about why he was going so fast he told them he was "running late for work".

A Lancashire Road Police spokesman said: "He has been reported for driving at excess speed, court summons to follow."

Further information from the police has been requested.