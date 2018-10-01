‘£950 of cigarettes’ and cash taken in early hours garage raid

A petrol station was broken into in the early hours of the morning, with cigarettes and money stolen, police said.

Skippool Service Station in Mains Lane, Poulton, was targeted by at least one thief at around 2.40am on Saturday, when a glass door panel was smashed, a spokeswoman for Lancashire Police said.

Details of the incident were given this morning. Around £950 of cigarettes were estimated to have been taken, as was a cash tin. A value was not given.

Police vans were seen parked outside the business at around 5.45am, when the alarm was still reportedly going off. A witness said she saw crime scene investigators there later on Saturday too.

Police appealed for witnesses to call 101, quoting 349 of Saturday, September 29, with any information.