Jamie Cooper was being transported to Lancaster Magistrates Court in a GEOAmey prison van on the M55 this morning.

At 8:54am Lancashire Police received a report of a man absconding from the vehicle.

GEOAmey said the escape happened after the guards onboard pulled over on the M55 near to Junction 2 - the new Preston Western Distributor Road - to deal with an “on-board medical emergency’”.

Once stopped and trying to offer medical assistance, 33-year-old Cooper “overpowered and evaded” escort officers.

Cooper had been charged with assaulting a police officer and criminal damage and was due to stand before magistrates today.

Police have warned anyone who spots Cooper, who is from Blackpool, not to approach.

Searches and an investigation are ongoing, in the Catfford area tonight.

Cooper is known to have links to Blackpool and Bolton.

A police spokesman said: “If you see Cooper, do not approach him, but call 999 and let us know straight away.

“If you can assist our enquiries in any way, please get in contact with us on 101 quoting log 0237 of 19th March.”

1 . Police hunting Jamie Cooper who was being transported to Lancaster Magistrates Court in a GEOAmey prison van on the M55 close to Junction 2 this morning when he escaped Police hunting Jamie Cooper who was being transported to Lancaster Magistrates Court in a GEOAmey prison van on the M55 close to Junction 2 this morning when he escaped | NW Photo: NW Photo Sales

2 . Police hunting Jamie Cooper who was being transported to Lancaster Magistrates Court in a GEOAmey prison van on the M55 close to Junction 2 this morning when he escaped Police hunting Jamie Cooper who was being transported to Lancaster Magistrates Court in a GEOAmey prison van on the M55 close to Junction 2 this morning when he escaped | NW Photo: NW Photo Sales

3 . Jamie Cooper was being transported to Lancaster Magistrates Court in a GEOAmey prison van on the M55 this morning when he escaped Jamie Cooper was being transported to Lancaster Magistrates Court in a GEOAmey prison van on the M55 this morning when he escaped | Lancs Police Photo: Lancs Police Photo Sales

4 . Police hunting Jamie Cooper who was being transported to Lancaster Magistrates Court in a GEOAmey prison van on the M55 close to Junction 2 this morning when he escaped Police hunting Jamie Cooper who was being transported to Lancaster Magistrates Court in a GEOAmey prison van on the M55 close to Junction 2 this morning when he escaped | NW Photo: NW Photo Sales

5 . Police hunting Jamie Cooper who was being transported to Lancaster Magistrates Court in a GEOAmey prison van on the M55 close to Junction 2 this morning when he escaped Police hunting Jamie Cooper who was being transported to Lancaster Magistrates Court in a GEOAmey prison van on the M55 close to Junction 2 this morning when he escaped | NW Photo: NW Photo Sales