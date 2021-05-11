6ft 8in Blackpool man who robbed three people at knifepoint is wanted by police
A Blackpool man convicted of robbing three people at knifepoint on a Wolverhampton towpath is wanted on recall to prison.
Jamie James, 25, was sentenced to seven years in prison in 2017 after pleading guilty to three robberies, witness intimidation and possession of a knife.
He is now wanted by police on recall to prison after breaching the terms of his licence.
He is described as 6ft 8ins tall, of a slim build, with marks on his cheeks. He speaks with a Midlands accent, and has links to Wolverhampton, Staffordshire, and Northumbria.
Police have asked anyone who sees him to call 101.