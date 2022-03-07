60 people arrested for drink or drug-driving as police ‘crackdown on those who use Lancashire’s road dangerously’

Lancashire Police launched Operation Vanquish – an initiative that targets those who use the county’s roads for criminality - on Tuesday (March 1).

In the first seven days of the operation, police arrested 60 people for drink or drug-driving, including 22 on Sunday (March 6).

As well as drink and drug-driving, 54 people were caught not wearing a seatbelt, 217 for speeding and 15 who were driving while using a mobile phone.

A motorist “blatantly contravened a red traffic light whilst speeding in front of a police car” at around 8.15pm on Friday (March 4).

Officers also recovered and returned several stolen vehicles and seized large amounts of cash from people believed to be involved in criminal activities.

Chief Supt Wendy Bower, who leads the Lancashire Police Tactical Operations (Tac Ops) team, said: “We know that the majority of people follow the rules of the road and to those people we say a big thank you.

“However a minority seem to think they can get away with driving dangerously, and we hope this week of action shows that we take this extremely seriously.

A HGV was stopped on the M6 after a concerned member of the public spotted it weaving across lanes, including the hard shoulder, on Monday morning (March 7). The driver was reported for careless driving.

“The work will not stop just because this surge activity has come to an end and we will continue to be out and about, stopping and robustly dealing with those who put themselves and others at risk."

72 cars were also found on the road without an MOT, 82 people were caught driving without insurance or a licence, traffic offence reports were given to 229 people, and 79 people were summoned to court in the first week.

“The figures from the last week also tell us that some people don’t seem to be getting the message, so we would also urge anybody with information about dangerous driving to let us know,” Chief Supt Wendy Bower added.

“Perhaps you think someone you know regularly drives under the influence of drink or drugs, or is using the road network to courier drugs or stolen vehicles.

“Whatever information you have, please tell us.”

Andrew Snowden, Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner, said Operation Vanquish demonstrates how the force has been tackling crime and proactively addressing his priorities for policing.

“This is exactly what the public want to see, our officers out actively addressing the issues that matter most to them and making Lancashire safer,” he added.

