51-year-old Blackpool man arrested after paedophile hunters stage live sting at Heron's Reach
The man, from the Mereside area of Blackpool, was confronted by the vigilante group at Heron’s Reach near Stanley Park on Sunday afternoon.
The sting was live-streamed on Facebook at 4.30pm and has since been viewed more than 324,000 times.
The 51-year-old was described as a ‘prolific predator’ when he was interrogated on camera by the group’s leaders and accused of speaking with 20 to 30 children online, some aged as young as 12.
Lancashire Police were called to the scene and he was arrested on suspicion of engaging in sexual communication with a child.
He was taken into custody and later bailed. The force said an investigation is ongoing.
Police statement
A police spokesperson said: “We were called to East Park Drive, Blackpool at shortly before 5pm on Sunday where a 51-year-old man from Blackpool was arrested on suspicion of engaging in sexual communication with a child.
“They have been bailed pending further enquiries and our investigation is ongoing.”