More than 40 yobs were arrested in a crackdown on anti-social behaviour in Lancashire.

Officers from Lancashire Police tackled a number of incidents of anti-social behaviour across the county during the ASB Awareness Week, which ran from July 3 to July 9.

During the week, officers attended 471 incidents of reported anti-social behaviour, making 43 arrests as a result.

The force also deployed high visibility patrols, with officers stopping 264 individuals and carrying out 79 stop searches.

Officers also made 17 youth referrals to support young people and provide diversionary activities.

Assistant Chief Constable Russ Procter of Lancashire Police, said: “ASB Awareness Week involved many officers and staff across the county taking part in a range of activities.

“We tackle anti-social behaviour every day of the week and the launch of Operation Centurion in Lancashire shows how dedicated we are to tackling the issue.

“We know how acts of anti-social behaviour impact on communities, and we are determined to get to the root cause with our partners across the County and stamp it out.

“ASB is unacceptable, everyone has a right to feel safe in their home and community.”

During the week, officers from the Blackpool Neighbourhood team carried out a multi-agency operation with Trading Standards.

Illegal vapes and tobacco were seized during the raid and three people were subsequently arrested.

Lancashire Police have been approached for more information about where and when the raid took place.

In Carnforth, £75,000 of stolen roofing was recovered and returned to the owner.

Officers also attended 155 public engagement events and promoted this through face-to-face engagement and over 100 social media posts.

Lancashire Police say they are committed to taking a firm stance on ASB all year round.

In July, the force launched Operation Centurion which is backed by the Police and Crime Commissioner Andrew Snowden and with £2m of funding secured from the Government’s Anti-social Behaviour Action Plan.

The operation will see extra police patrols in areas identified as ASB hotspots, working in conjunction with partner agencies.

Lancashire’s Police and Crime Commissioner Andrew Snowden said: “I made getting tough on ASB a top priority in my Fighting Crime Plan and during ASB awareness week we saw the first targeted activity of ASB hotspots through Op Centurion.

“This is just a snapshot of the increased, visible police patrols and proactive enforcement we will see in the coming weeks and months, dedicated to tackling anti-social behaviour and the issues that matter most to people.

“Anti-social behaviour isn’t an issue that can be solved by policing alone. Whilst enforcement like we saw during ASB awareness week is crucial through Op Centurion, we will ensure a joint up response where all agencies play their part, addressing root causes to reduce the impact ASB has on people across the county and ensure they, rightly, feel safe wherever they are.”