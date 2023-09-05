400 people were arrested for anti-social behaviour offences across Lancashire over the last two months as part of a police crackdown.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Operation Centurion was launched in July and backed by Police and Crime Commissioner Andrew Snowden and £2m of extra funding secured from the Government’s new Anti-social Behaviour Action Plan.

The operation saw extra police patrols in ASB hotspots across the county and tough action being taken against offenders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first six hotspots which saw additional dedicated patrols were areas within Preston, Chorley, Blackpool, Fleetwood, Padiham and Accrington.

Lancashire Police have interacted and dealt with over 400 individuals for anti-social behaviour over the last two months

Officers were supported by Lancashire Police’s new new crime fighting team called the ASB Prevention and Problem-Solving Command.

They are a team of specialist officers including civil enforcement, designing-out crime and business and rural crime experts.

The team work with police officers, councils, housing associations and key partners throughout Lancashire to shut down drug dens, and secure arrests for those involved in a variety of offences.

Since the operation was launched on July 2:

Advertisement Hide Ad

- 130 people were arrested for offences relating to drug supply offences.

- 278 people were arrested for criminal damage.

- 37 civil orders were issued.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In one instance, Zees takeaway in Chapel Street, Chorley, was handed a three-month closure order following persistent anti-social behaviour.

An address in Padiham was also issued with a three-month closure order after an individual at the property caused “significant disturbances”.

Assistant Chief Constable Russ Procter said: “Since the launch of Op Centurion our officers and staff have delivered an unwavering commitment to tackling ASB head on and we will continue to take action against those few who engage in this type of behaviour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Over 400 people have been arrested since July across Lancashire and we will continue to use every tool at our disposal to reduce and put a stop to this behaviour.

“The people of Lancashire have told us that ASB is important to them, and we will continue to show our communities that we listen and will take action to support their right to feel safe in their homes and communities.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lancashire’s Police and Crime Commissioner Andrew Snowden said: “Tackling anti-social behaviour is a top priority in my Fighting Crime Plan and it’s fantastic to see the impact Op Centurion is already making across Lancashire after only eight weeks.

"The additional patrols I have been able to fund thanks to money I secured from the Government, together with the Constabulary's new ASB, Prevention and Problem-Solving Command are clearly working and it's great to see positive results week on week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"With further Op Centurion hotspot areas still to be announced, I am pleased to say that this is only the beginning and residents can expect to see extra patrols in every district of the county, cracking down on ASB and making our communities safer."

A further eight hotspot areas are due to be announced in October 2023.