Blackpool McDonald's arrest after Lancashire Police called to incident at Cherry Tree Road restaurant
Officers attended the fast-food restaurant in Cherry Tree Road after staff were verbally abused by a customer at 8.26pm.
Witnesses said a man was marched out of the restaurant in handcuffs and led into a police van.
Lancashire Police said he was arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly. He remained in custody this morning.
A police spokesperson said: “We were called at 8.26pm yesterday to McDonald’s, Cherry Tree Road, Blackpool, to a report of a disturbance.
“A 40-year-man was arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly and is currently in custody.”