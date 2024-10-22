Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 40-year-old man was arrested after police were called to an incident at a McDonald’s in Blackpool last night.

Officers attended the fast-food restaurant in Cherry Tree Road after staff were verbally abused by a customer at 8.26pm.

Witnesses said a man was marched out of the restaurant in handcuffs and led into a police van.

Lancashire Police said he was arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly. He remained in custody this morning.

A police spokesperson said: “We were called at 8.26pm yesterday to McDonald’s, Cherry Tree Road, Blackpool, to a report of a disturbance.

“A 40-year-man was arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly and is currently in custody.”