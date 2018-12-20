40,000 fake Audi, Mercedes and Range Rover car badges seized by Lancashire County Council Trading Standards

Have your say

More than 40,000 car badge logos have been seized by Lancashire County Council Trading Standards from a unit on an industrial estate in St Annes.

The suspected counterfeit logos of car manufacturers Audi, Mercedes and Range Rover were among the accessories seized in an operation on December 13.

The badges were being sold online via eBay and Amazon.

County Coun Albert Atkinson, deputy leader of Lancashire County Council with responsibility for Trading Standards, said: “We have a duty to protect the intellectual property rights of trademark and copyright holders, be they large or small companies, who may suffer financially from the sale of fake goods.

“The sale of such goods is misleading to customers.”