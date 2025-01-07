38-year-old man with links to Preston & Blackpool is wanted by Lancashire Police

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lancashire Police have asked for the public’s help to find a wanted man with connections to both Preston and Blackpool.

Peter Hadley, 38, is wanted in connection with a police investigation into a harassment.

He is 6ft 1in with short brown hair, and brown eyes.

Hadley has links to Blackpool and Preston, as well as the Prescott area of Merseyside.

Please contact 101 quoting log 0956 of 9th December 2024 with information or sightings