A 36-year-old who was stung by ‘paedophile hunters’ after sexually grooming a teenage boy online has been jailed.

The ‘boy’ Ian Leyland was talking to on social media was actually an adult posing as a child for the activist group who reported him to the police.

Leyland, a registered sex offender, of Coronation Street, Blackpool pleaded guilty to two counts of attempting to cause/incite a boy age 13 to 15 to engage in sexual activity – no penetration, an attempted breach of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for attempting to communicate with a boy under 15 and six breaches of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Ian Leyland, 36, a registered sex offender, of Coronation Street, Blackpool pleaded guilty to two counts of attempting to engage in sexual activity with a boy aged 13 to 15 | Lancashire Police

He was sentenced to 12 years – four years imprisonment with an extended licence of a further eight years.

He was also made subject of a further indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order when he appeared at Preston Crown Court last Friday (May 23).

Det Con Helen Helme, of Lancashire Police’s Sexual or Violent Offenders team, said: “Ian Leyland clearly poses a risk to males, especially teenage boys as he has engaged in highly explicit sexual conversations when he had clearly been told the age of the person he thought he was talking to.

“I welcome this sentence which should help protect vulnerable people from Leyland’s lewd sexual desires for some years to come.”