27ft sculpture made of discarded blades 'a massive statement against knife crime'

The Knife Angel, created by the British Ironwork Centre, is a 27ft high national monument, made from 100,000 seized knives and blades is outside Blackburn Cathedral until November 29.

Its presence in the county brings with it a month-long knife crime awareness and education programme intended to act as a catalyst for dialogue, education and reflection, as it highlights the devastating impact that type of violent crime can have on individuals, families and communities.

Theo Petrocelli, who has led the Barbers Against Blades campaign in Blackpool and Fylde, inviting knives to be surrender at his Lytham shop, Lucky 13, said: "The Knife Angel is a massive statement against knife crime and can only be commended. I hope people as many people as possible go along to see it.

"Anybody who is fighting against knife crime and doing their bit can be safe in the knowledge they are potentially saving lives.

"I cannot stress enough for anybody that is in possession of display swords or memorabilia to be very careful how they display them in there houses as they could be potentially used against them by trespassers etc.

"If they wish to safely dispose of such items they can hand in to any Barbers Against Blades barber shop or indeed use one of the police's knife bins situated all around the Fylde coast."

Det Ch Supt Sue Clarke, head of the Lancashire Violence Reduction Network, said of the Knife Angel and its accompanying campaign: "The education programme has a focus on prevention – how we can all play a part in raising awareness of knife crime and deterring our loved ones from getting involved.

"We are determined to make the most of the opportunities the Knife Angel brings, to engage our local communities in discussions about the devastating impacts of knife and violent crime.

"I would urge everyone in the county to visit the Knife Angel Lancashire website to find out how they can get involved during November.”

