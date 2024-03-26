Fleetwood man Reece McNair charged with 13 child sex offences including rape and sexual assault
The 27-year-old has been charged with 13 child sex offences, including rape and sexual assault.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A 27-year-old man from Fleetwood will go on trial charged with 13 child sex offences, including rape and sexual assault.
Reece McNair, of Bulkhead Drive, Fleetwood, is charged with the following:
- four counts of raping a child under 13
- five counts of sexual assault
- and four counts of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity
McNair will go on trial at Preston Crown Court next year, with a trial date provisionally set for April 28, 2025.
The 27-year-old was granted conditional bail.