Fleetwood man Reece McNair charged with 13 child sex offences including rape and sexual assault

The 27-year-old has been charged with 13 child sex offences, including rape and sexual assault.
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 25th Mar 2024, 11:06 GMT
Updated 26th Mar 2024, 10:53 GMT
A 27-year-old man from Fleetwood will go on trial charged with 13 child sex offences, including rape and sexual assault.

Reece McNair, of Bulkhead Drive, Fleetwood, is charged with the following:

- four counts of raping a child under 13

- five counts of sexual assault

- and four counts of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity

McNair will go on trial at Preston Crown Court next year, with a trial date provisionally set for April 28, 2025.

The 27-year-old was granted conditional bail.

