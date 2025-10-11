Fleetwood 27-year-old jailed for child cruelty after horrific treatment of little boy
Siann Cawley was sentenced to four years and three months behind bars when she appeared at Preston Crown Court on Tuesday (October 7).
She had pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing on September 2 after being charged with assault (ABH), ill-treatment, neglect and abandonment.
Cawley is a mother but the victim was not one of her children. The court heard the boy suffered numerous injuries while in Cawley’s care over a three-week period.
The 27-year-old was said to have stamped out cigarettes on the child and forced him to eat pet food, as well as locking him inside a room by himself for hours while Cawley left the house.