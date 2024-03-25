Fleetwood man Reece McNair charged with 13 child sex offences including rape and sexual assault
A 27-year-old man from Fleetwood will go on trial charged with 13 child sex offences, including rape and sexual assault.
Reece McNair, of Bulkhead Drive, Fleetwood, pleaded guilty to five counts of sexual assault and one count of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity when he appeared at Preston Crown Court last week.
He pleaded not guilty to seven further charges - four counts of raping a child under 13 and a further three counts of causing or inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity.
McNair will go on trial next year with a trial date provisionally set for April 28, 2025.