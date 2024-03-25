Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A 27-year-old man from Fleetwood will go on trial charged with 13 child sex offences, including rape and sexual assault.

Reece McNair, of Bulkhead Drive, Fleetwood, pleaded guilty to five counts of sexual assault and one count of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity when he appeared at Preston Crown Court last week.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He pleaded not guilty to seven further charges - four counts of raping a child under 13 and a further three counts of causing or inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity.