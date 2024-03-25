Fleetwood man Reece McNair charged with 13 child sex offences including rape and sexual assault

The 27-year-old denies raping his young victim but has pleaded guilty to multiple sex assaults on the child.
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 25th Mar 2024, 11:06 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A 27-year-old man from Fleetwood will go on trial charged with 13 child sex offences, including rape and sexual assault.

Reece McNair, of Bulkhead Drive, Fleetwood, pleaded guilty to five counts of sexual assault and one count of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity when he appeared at Preston Crown Court last week.

Sign up for our free newsletters now

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He pleaded not guilty to seven further charges - four counts of raping a child under 13 and a further three counts of causing or inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity.

McNair will go on trial next year with a trial date provisionally set for April 28, 2025.

Related topics:Fleetwood