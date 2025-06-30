A 22-year-old man was arrested after being stung by ‘paedophile hunters’ on his doorstep in St Annes yesterday.

The sting was live-streamed on Facebook after the vigilante group knocked on his door at around 3.30pm.

He was accused of talking sexually on social media with children as young as 10, however, the group said the ‘victims’ were really decoys posing as children to snare their suspect.

The stream was broadcast live on Facebook for more than 30 minutes before the group departed and police were called to the address where the young man lives with his parents.

Lancashire Police said a 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of sexual offences and remains in custody.

A police spokesperson said: “A 22-year-old man from Lytham St Annes was arrested yesterday (Sunday, June 29) on suspicion of sexual offences and is currently in custody. Enquiries are ongoing.”